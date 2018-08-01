Ronda Rousey wants Quentin Tarantino to consider her for potential 'Kill Bill 3' role

Ronda Rousey is speaking out about her acting career — and one role in particular she'd like to play.

The actress and UFC Hall of Famer, 31, who's in the upcoming movie "Mile 22," was recently quizzed about her next steps in Tinseltown.

“You’ve worked with some huge stars in Hollywood already - like who’s at the top of your list, who would you like to work with next?” TMZ asked.

The star, who had roles in action flicks "The Expendables 3" and "Furious 7," was quick to respond.

“Who do I need to?” Rousey said. “I don’t think this will ever happen, but I’m putting it out in the universe: I want to be a grown-up B.B. in ‘Kill Bill 3’ and work with Quentin Tarantino.”

Perla Haney-Jardine, now 21, played the role in Tarantino’s 2004 flick, “Kill Bill: Volume 2.”

Her character is the daughter of the titular Bill, played by David Carradine, and The Bride, who was played by Uma Thurman.

Tarantino isn’t helming a new “Kill Bill” film at the moment, but his fans can expect another movie from him next year.

The Hollywood director’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to come out next summer.