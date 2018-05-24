Prince Harry and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had an 'emotional' call before wedding, report claims: 'She was in tears'

Prince Harry allegedly gave his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy a final goodbye before he married American actress Meghan Markle.

Vanity Fair recently reported the 32-year-old Zimbabwe-born businesswoman reached out to the Harry after learning she received an invitation to the high-profile ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, but not the private reception at Frogmore House.

Davy and Harry had met when they were both students at boarding school. It is believed they had a seven-year romance between 2005 to 2010.

During their courtship, Davy met Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and was a guest at Prince Charles’ 60th birthday celebration. While the relationship ultimately came to an end, Davy and Harry remained friends. She was also invited to Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

A source told the magazine the conversation allegedly turned out to be an emotional farewell for the pair.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” claimed the source. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all. She was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

Davy stirred headlines at Harry’s wedding to the 36-year-old "Suits" star when she was spotted alongside his other ex-girlfriend, British actress Cressida Bonas.

Many social media users were quick to point out Davy’s somber face during the service.

Some joked her expression hinted, “It should have been me.”

Back in 2016, Davy admitted to UK’s The Times that she had a difficult time coping with the intense media scrutiny while dating Harry.

“It was tough,” she explained. “It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Davy also shared that helping to support a royal isn’t as easy as it may look.

“I don’t know but I think that some people are definitely better at it than others,” she said.

Still, she insisted that she and Harry “will always be good friends.”

In November 2017, just shortly after Harry proposed to Markle, he told the BBC he quickly fell head over heels for her when they were set up on a date by a friend in July 2016.

“I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m really going to have to up my game here.”

That fateful night led to a five-day camping trip in Botswana three to four weeks later, where they got to know each other more. Harry added he felt like the “stars were aligned.”

“The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned,” he said. “This beautiful woman just tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life. I know that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well.”