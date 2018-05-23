Kendrick Lamar accused of setting up white fan whom he kicked off stage after she sung N-word in his song

Kendrick Lamar is facing more backlash and now being accused of setting up a white fan who he kicked off stage for singing the N-word in his own song lyrics.

On Sunday, while headling the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Lamar invited an eager fan onto the stage to help him sing his 2012 track “M.A.A.D City."

Lamar invited a white fan onto the stage to sing the song with him and seconds into the song, Lamar cut the track after the girl sung the N-word, which was in the lyric.

In a viral video shared on social media of the incident, the rapper tells the singer that while singing his song, she's "got to bleep one single word." The fan then apologized and begged to stay on stage despite being booed by the massive audience.

Lamar decided to keep the girl on stage, and while some praised the rapper for calling out the fan for using the word others accused the rapper of setting her up.

"Kendrick lamar INVITED a white girl on the stage to rap his song then got pissed off when she said the n word haha thats a full on set up," on Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "Uncool move @kendricklamar total set up... Poor kid is going to be labeled as something she's not bc she was the wrong kind of fan apparently."

Fans who agreed that the the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist had set up the fan said it was unfair for the rapper and the crowd to turn against her.

“I honestly feel so bad for her because if artists don’t want us saying certain words, then don’t put it in your songs for the entire public to hear,” one person wrote on Twitter.

"He got mad because someone sang the lyrics to the song he wrote? After he pulled her on stage? Sounds… stupid,” said another user on Twitter."

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.