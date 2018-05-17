Bella Thorne slams online bullies accusing her of being on drugs in profanity-laden tweets

Bella Thorne is clapping back.

The former Disney star took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out her online bullies after they commented on one of her photos accusing her of being on drugs.

"You guys got me f----- what what cuz I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m im [on] crack?," Thorne asked alongside a screenshot of her Instagram photo, which showed her smiling for the camera in a red bikini, celebrating her upcoming music releases.

"What the f--- is wrong w you guys," she continued. "I don't like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It's disgusting."

Thorne concluded by asking her fans to consider her feelings before they post mean-spirited comments. "You can’t just for one second think hmm this is a real person I’m talking to.. a real f------ human being just like yourself," she said.

Thorne tweeted as an April Fool's joke that she was going to take a break from social media for the rest of the year. In an April interview with ET, she opened up about her mixed feelings about social media, and revealed that she could see herself saying goodbye to Twitter and Instagram.

"It's so crazy because the fact that we can talk to someone that we'd really never be able to talk to... everything about it is really amazing, but of, course, then there is the negative side of it, and what social media has turned into," she said.