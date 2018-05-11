Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother urges 'Suits' star for last-minute invite to royal wedding: 'It's not too late'

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has had a change of heart.

After writing a slamming open letter to the “Suits” star, in which he told her fiance, Britain’s Prince Harry, that it’s “not too late” to stop the wedding, he penned a new note Friday asking for an invitation.

In Touch Weekly, which originally published the first unflattering letter from the 51-year-old, released a new handwritten message where he shared fond memories of her childhood.

Markle, 36, will be marrying Harry, 33, on Saturday, May 19.

“Meg I know that I’m not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I’m sure you have read by now,” he wrote. “But good, bad, or perfect, we’re the only family that you have. It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family.

“But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family,” he added. "We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day because that’s what families do. Not to mention, how long it’s been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice.

Thomas admitted he and his famous sibling have become distant, “along with the rest of our family members over the years.”

However, he insisted family should always come first, no matter the circumstances.

“Meg, I am very proud of you,” he claimed. “I truly want you to have a great wedding day and [a] long future with Prince Harry. I’m sorry for venting my frustrations about [how] he should call it off, but I was disappointed and confused about not getting invited. I really only wish you the best.

“I remember a loving, caring, amazing girl who had a great family growing up and I know you’re still that person inside. So whatever you decide is OK with me, maybe I’ll see you there, with all of us. It can still be a royal wedding family reunion.”

Thomas concluded, “Once again, congrats to you and Prince Harry. I’m very proud of you and wish you the best.”

Markle and Thomas share a father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is expected to walk Markle down the aisle on her wedding day. Her mother, Doria Ragland, will also participate in the festivities.

But the elder sibling wasn’t thrilled to not be invited. In his initial letter written to Harry, he warned the royal that “it’s not too late” to stop the wedding.

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” he wrote. “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.”

Thomas insisted the American actress is a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

“I’m confused why you don’t see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees,” he claimed. “Meghan’s attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress is getting old.

"What kind of person starts out by using her own father until he’s bankrupt, then forgets about him in Mexico leaving him broke, over mostly all her debts. And when it’s time to pay him back she forgets her own father like she never knew him.”

Thomas went on to claim that their father is still struggling financially after he allegedly went into debt to support Markle’s dreams of becoming a sought-after actress. He also claimed the patriarch wasn’t invited to the wedding.

“It’s very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head,” he wrote. “Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding. Who does that? You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late.”

This isn’t the first time Thomas has spoken out against his half-sister. In April, he told UK’s Mirror the family is deeply hurt by the alleged royal wedding snub.

“She’s clearly forgotten her roots,” he said. “It’s torn my entire family apart. Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people’s person and a charitable person, but she is none of those things to her family.

“She is giving the greatest performance of her life. She is acting phony. Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person. She’s clearly forgotten her roots and her family.”

Thomas added, “Maybe the normal American family she has is embarrassing to her because we’re not producers and executive producers. There’s a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it’s ugly to see.”

“I’m not bitter, just baffled,” he said. “It’s hurtful given how close we once were. I’m confused and a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood.

"We were so close back then, but when our grandmother died, she moved to Toronto to start filming ‘Suits’ and I didn’t see her. I haven’t seen her since late 2011.”

Thomas believed a recent domestic incident with fiancée Darlene Blount, 37, might be to blame for Markle not reaching out. The Mirror revealed he was detained after a drunken altercation led police to be called, but the matter was dropped without charges.

Thomas wasn’t the only sibling who attempted to reach out to Harry.

Markle’s older half-sister, Samantha Grant, had some harsh words for the royal.

Back in April, she sounded off on Twitter, accusing the prince of excluding several family members from the wedding.

“It’s time to ‘man up’ @HRHHenryWindsor,” she tweeted Wednesday. “’Shout outs’ about humanitarianism, don’t work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is contradiction. Someone must point out that the ‘Emperor is not wearing any clothes’”.

Back in January, Grant told Fox News her brother has been speaking to the media without the family’s consent.

“My brother is out there acting like he’s the spokesman of the family,” she said. “He is estranged from my dad because he sold my dad out to photographers from my uncle’s house and tried to get my fragile uncle to talk.

"He gave up my dad’s whereabouts. In other words, all those rumors out there started by my brother. He claimed he would walk Meg down the aisle. That’s more malarkey than I could even imagine to articulate.”

Grant added she and her family are new to the spotlight and it can be difficult to cope with the worldwide interest in their personal lives.

“As much as I love and respect Meg, she’s got security and a publicist and can be protected from all that,” she said. “She and Harry can tell the media to stop. The rest of the family doesn’t have that luxury. I love her, [but] she may not want me saying anything.

“I refuse to be a victim of the media. I’m not going to let them disparage me, embarrass me personally and professionally and not defend myself… I can only hope she would respect and understand that… In fact, if I were Meg, I would probably put something out there so that there was some sort of protective mechanism in place where the family couldn’t be tortured as much.”

