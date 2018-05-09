Woody Harrelson recalls his college memories of Mike Pence on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Woody Harrelson has opened up about his connection to someone in the White House: Vice President Mike Pence.

Harrelson spoke about his former Hanover College classmate with Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week.

“I knew him!” Harrelson told the late-night host on Tuesday. “We were both very religious.”

He continued, “It was a Presbyterian college at the time, and I was there on a Presbyterian scholarship.”

Pence, Harrelson said, “was involved with the, you know, church activities.”

Later in the interview, Kimmel asked about Harrison’s recollection of the current vice president.

“Do you have any memories of a young Mike Pence? Like were you guys hanging out together?” he said.

“You know what, I remember -- I actually quite liked him,” Harrelson told the late-night host.

The A-lister said he “thought he was a pretty good guy” before calling him “very religious” and “very committed.”

“I see,” Kimmel said.

“So, you know, seeing as how I’m not quite in that ballpark now, I don’t know how we’d get along, cause I think he’s still quite religious,” Harrelson said. “Just a whole different brand of religious, that kind of fervor that you really don’t want.”

Pence graduated from Hanover College in 1981, with Harrelson graduating two years later. Both men are listed on the school's notable alumni webpage.