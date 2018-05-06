Uma Thurman says she would work with Quentin Tarantino again despite 'Kill Bill' controversy

Uma Thurman said she would work with Quentin Tarantino again despite suffering permanent neck and knee damage after she got into a car accident while filming the 2003 movie “Kill Bill.”

Thurman, 48, told Entertainment Weekly she has “always had a good relationship” with Tarantino, even after the car crash. The actress told the New York Times in February that Tarantino had convinced her to drive a blue convertible for a “Kill Bill” scene even after she expressed her reservations about being behind the wheel.

Thurman said she thought the stunt was dangerous, which turned out to be true when she crashed the vehicle into a tree.

“We’ve had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration…yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy,” Thurman told Entertainment Weekly. “It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.”

UMA THURMAN BREAKS SILENCE ON WEINSTEIN, HER STRAINED RELATIONSHIP WITH TARANTINO

Thurman said she would work with Tarantino if he “wrote a great part.”

She added, “I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else.”

Thurman released the video of the car crash on her Instagram and said Tarantino was “deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event.” The director also told Deadline shortly after the footage was released that the “Kill Bill” car stunt was “one of the biggest regrets” of his life.

He admitted their relationship changed after the crash.

“It affected me and Uma for the next two to three years. It wasn’t like we didn’t talk. But a trust was broken,” Tarantino said in February.

Thurman, who is promoting her new movie “The Con is On,” said Friday she was mad about how the incident was handled and how she was treated.

“Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah. Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don’t care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No!” Thurman said. “My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but…I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.”