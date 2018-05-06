On 'SNL,' Stormy Daniels warns Alec Baldwin's fake Trump that 'a storm's a comin''

Stormy Daniels, the real one, appeared on NBC's “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday night in a skit with President Donald Trump -- the fake one played by Alec Baldwin.

In the show's cold open, the pair engage in negotiations over a payment that Daniels allegedly received from Trump, but which the real Trump has denied.

“What do you need for this to all go away?” the fake Trump asks Daniels.

“A resignation,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, responds.

“Yeah, right," Baldwin's trump says.

"Being president is like doing porn,” he adds. “Once you do it, it’s hard to do anything else. ... I solved North and South Korea, why I can't I solve us?”

"Sorry, Donald. It's too late for that. I know you don't believe climate change, but a storm's a-comin', baby," Daniels says.

Saturday's episode also featured Ben Stiller as Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Martin Short as Trump’s former physician, Dr. Harold Borenstein, Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, and Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner.

"SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon, previously known for playing Kellyanne Conway and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, this time plays newly hired Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.