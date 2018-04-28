Bill Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson breaks silence on his conviction

Janice Dickinson couldn't be happier.

The 63-year-old supermodel has broken her silence after Bill Cosby was convicted on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault on Thursday for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Dickinson said her husband, Dr. Robert "Rocky" Gerner, awoke her with the news. "I've been holding this in since 1982 and it's slowly seeping out of me, the toxicity levels of emotion and catastrophic pain and nightmares for so very many years," she said. "I just bounced out of bed and was like, 'Wow.'"

Bill Cosby's Accusers: A Timeline of Alleged Sexual Assault Claims (Updated)

Dickinson -- who has accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 1982 under the guise of career help -- was one of several women to testify against Cosby during the Pennsylvania retrial that began earlier this month. She said she was "slut shamed" on the stand by Cosby's legal team, but that she "just sat there and got mad."

"I was just mad inside, but I did not want [Cosby's attorney, Tom Mesereau] to see that he could get underneath my skin," Dickinson shared.

"I didn't want Cosby to see me face to face. I was kind of hiding behind a board that was barricading his view of me. I didn't want him to see how confident I am and how beautiful I am and how that truly I've grown from a young girl into a fierce, devoted mom and a loyal woman to all women's causes," she continued. "So when I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I had a feeling of disgust enveloping me, to be honest."

Bill Cosby Reportedly Lashed Out in Courtroom After Guilty Verdict

"'There is no doubt in my mind, that now we know Bill Cosby is a serial rapist, he is probably the biggest rapist in United States history, maybe the world because the head count is 90 women," added Dickinson, who is still suing Cosby for defamation in civil court in California. "I know I've personally spoken to several women that haven't come forward and I'm sure there's many more out there." Cosby has consistently denied all allegations against him.

Each of the three felonies Cosby has been convicted of are punishable by up to 10 years in state prison. "'He deserves every bit of 30 years and more," Dickinson said. "I hope he rots in hell."

Bill Cosby Guilty Verdict: Rose McGowan, Elizabeth Banks and More Celebs React