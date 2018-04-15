Beyonce becomes first black woman to headline Coachella, reunites with Destiny's Child

Beyonce made history Saturday night by becoming the first black woman to headline Coachella, marking her return to the stage since giving birth to her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

"Y'all ready Coachella?” Beyonce said at the start of her set. “Thank you Coachella for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline.”

The singer, whose performance sparked the trending hashtag #Beychella, performed on the second night of the music festival in Indio, Calif. Fans have been anticipating Beyonce’s return to the festival stage after she canceled her performance the year before because of her pregnancy. Lady Gaga stepped in to fill the lineup in 2017.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

"I was supposed to perform at Coachella before, but I ended up getting pregnant," Beyoncé said. "I had time to dream with two beautiful souls in my belly and this, this is everything I dreamed of and more. I hope y'all enjoyed the show, we worked very hard."

The 36-year-old singer also sent festivalgoers into a frenzy when she brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny’s Child reunion. Rumors about the reunion have made headlines for months. The trio last performed together at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

"MY GIRLS!!!! Tonight couldn’t have been more magical!!! #Coachella2018 #BeyChella," Williams wrote on Instagram shortly after taking the stage.

Rowland also posted a group photo with the caption: “ma-kee-tata”

Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles, and husband Jay-Z also joined Beyonce on stage during her set.

Her performance with Jay-Z gave a preview of the couple’s upcoming On The Run II tour set for this summer. Her last performance was during the 2017 Grammy Awards.