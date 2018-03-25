Meghan Markle's reclusive father will reportedly walk her down the aisle

There were rumours 73-year-old Thomas Markle Sr. would be absent after Meghan decided against asking half-brother Thomas Jr. and half-sister Samantha.

But a family friend told The Sun on Sunday: “Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess — even if he has to battle his demons to get there.

“He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare.

"He lives a reclusive life in Mexico.

"But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”

Mum Doria Ragland, who divorced Thomas when Meghan was six, is also invited.

Thomas Jr. missed out, and blamed a drunken bust-up with his fiancée.

Samantha will be in Windsor for the May 19 wedding to Prince Harry — but as a guest of a TV channel.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.