Naya Rivera shares 'West Side Story' audition on Instagram

Naya Rivera appears to be staging a comeback.

The “Glee” alumna, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to post her audition video for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of “West Side Story.”

Rivera, in her audition clip, says she’s trying out for the part of Anita, which was made famous by Rita Moreno.

She then belts out a selection while standing in her living room.

“@UnitedTalentAgency file was too big to send via email for my audition. Thought I’d try it this way,” she cleverly captioned the video.

While Rivera is working to get back on top these days, her private life has been in shambles.

After marrying Ryan Dorsey in 2014, the couple called it quits in November 2016. Rivera called off the divorce a year later and was subsequently arrested on domestic battery charges.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family, especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey said at the time. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.”

Weeks later, Rivera filed for divorce for the second time. Fortunately, Rivera and her soon-to-be ex reached a custody agreement and the domestic battery charges against her were dropped.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.