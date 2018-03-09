Selena Gomez reveals she nearly died after kidney transplant

Selena Gomez’s life-saving kidney transplant to treat her lupus nearly killed her.

Francia Raísa, Gomez’s best friend and kidney donor, revealed that both of their recoveries were far from smooth.

“I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too,” Raísa shared with W magazine. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery.

“They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place,” she continued. “She could have died.”

Both pals decided to keep their surgeries under wraps for the first few weeks because they “went through a depression.”

“We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us,” she said. “I really left it up to [Gomez].”

Gomez revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.