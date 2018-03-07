Gary Oldman's son defends father against domestic abuse allegation

Gary Oldman’s son Gulliver Oldman penned an open letter defending his father against the domestic abuse allegations his mother made in 2001 after the claims resurfaced following Oldman's Oscars win.

In the letter that circulated on social media earlier this week, Oldman said there “never has been any guilt” regarding his father, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“In the case of my father, there is only innocence. There never has been any guilt,” the 20-year-old wrote. “The reality is confused in excerpts, and published half truths from years ago.”

Gary Oldman’s ex-wife, Donya Fiorentino, claimed in 2001 the actor choked her and hit her four times in the face with a telephone while their sons, Gulliver and Charlie, were in the room, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The 59-year-old actor, who was married to Fiorentino for four years, refuted the claim during the couple’s divorce. Oldman ultimately gained custody of the two children.

GARY OLDMAN'S OSCAR WIN DRAWS BACKLASH AS DOMESTIC ABUSE REPORT RESURFACES

However, Fiorentino brought the claims to the forefront in early February when she told the Daily Mail her marriage with Oldman was a “nightmare.” She reiterated her allegations against her ex-husband and said he “stole” her children.

Oldman responded to the Daily Mail interview by calling Fiorentino a “fantasist.”

Gulliver Oldman, in his open letter, slammed journalists for resurfacing the 17-year-old claims after his dad's best actor Oscar win and said the reports perpetuated “the lie.” He also said the alleged incident “didn’t happen” and “anyone who says it did is lying.”

“In my eyes it is disgusting that so called ‘journalists’ have seen fit to spread and perpetuate the lie,” Oldman said.

He also said Fiorentino has lived as a “sad and very troubled person most of her life.” He revealed he hasn’t spoken to his mother since he was 13.

“This lie, all of her lies, things she has been perpetuating and living in as ‘her truth’ — all of this has brought about so much pain and hardship for my father and for all of us, his family united,” he wrote.

"My brother and I both have played the role of pawn on numerous occasions throughout our lives in a big game our mother has been desperately trying to play against our father," Gulliver wrote. "On all such occasions, the only retort my father has had is the truth. Always, and thankfully so, the truth is on his side."

Oldman said he was a full supporter of “this movement,” most likely referring to the #MeToo and Time’s Up initiatives. But he decided to write the letter to “protect” his father’s character against the accusations.

“I know he is a wonderfully kind man, gifted beyond belief, a man who wouldn’t trade anything for the love and happiness of his family. This torment should have ended 16 years ago. In such a momentous year for his career, my father should finally be able to enjoy himself. I hope that we can please make that a possibility,” Oldman wrote.

“The only way to achieve that is to stop repeating, stop sharing, and stop believing the lies.”