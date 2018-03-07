Chelsea Clinton calls Ivanka Trump fair game for tough questions

Chelsea Clinton said in a TV interview Monday that criticism in the media against Ivanka Trump should be expected since she works for the president.

The former first daughter appeared on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” and told the host she hadn’t “spoken to [Ivanka] in a long time.”

Chelsea said anyone working for the president “should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions, not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day.”

Ivanka, a senior adviser to the president, was questioned last month by Chelsea’s former employer, NBC News, about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against her father. Ivanka called the question “inappropriate” and wondered aloud if other first daughters would be asked such a question.

President Trump also questioned a double-standard between the two first daughters when Ivanka received criticism for representing him at a G-20 meeting in Germany in July 2017.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters." - Ivanka Trump

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

Ivanka, in a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, said she considers Chelsea “a very close friend.” “We have a great relationship. I’m not running for public office, and neither is she, so of course we’re still friends.”