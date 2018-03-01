Ireland Baldwin poses nude for PETA campaign

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin striped down for animal rights.

The 22-year-old model posed nude for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal’s (PETA) latest anti-fur campaign released Wednesday. Baldwin is following in the footsteps of her mother, Kim Basinger, who posed nude in her 1994 PETA campaign.

A post shared by Official PETA (@peta) on Feb 28, 2018 at 11:29am PST

“I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do since I was a little girl,” Baldwin said in a PETA campaign video. “This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something I am trying to do as well.”

Baldwin was photographed with only the words “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” covering her body.

The 22-year-old said she has advocated for animal rights since she began her modeling career.

“I actually have it in my contract as a model that I won’t wear fur,” Baldwin said in the video. “I didn’t want that to be a part of my brand. I’ve had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I’ve actually told people to f--- off.”

The model said she hopes to bring more awareness and educate people on animal cruelty. She added that fur makers and fur farmers only sees “dollar signs” when looking at animals.

“If you wouldn’t wear your dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all because all animals are equal and deserve equal respect and equal compassion and love,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin joins other celebrities, including Pink, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Olivia Munn, in posing nude for a PETA campaign.