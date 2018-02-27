Kim Kardashian sparks backlash over Vogue India cover

Kim Kardashian may be celebrating her seventh Vogue cover, but not everyone is praising the reality TV star’s latest accomplishment in the fashion world.

The 37-year-old mother of three unveiled one of two covers she shot for the March issue of Vogue India Monday, sparking negative comments among readers who felt that a South Asian talent should have been featured instead.

Kardashian is of Armenian descent.

This isn’t the first time the fashion magazine has faced backlash over choosing the famous family. Back in May 2017, Vogue India received similar criticism when they chose Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner to grace their cover. Vogue India quickly released a statement defending Jenner’s casting at the time.

“In the last 10 years, Vogue India has had only 12 international covers, including Kendall Jenner in 2017,” they claimed. “Therefore, statistically, 90% of our covers are Indian! And we are proud of that. India has given the world so many beautiful faces to admire. After all, we are Vogue, an international brand, and we want to give the love back by featuring some of the best international celebrities on over covers. Occasionally!”

Back in 2012, Kardashian disappointed the Indian community with an offensive remark. In an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian told her family she thinks Indian food is “disgusting.” The comment drew numerous criticism on social media, prompting her to address the statement on her blog.

“In NO way was [my comment] intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture,” wrote the E! star, as reported by Us Weekly at the time. “This is just my personal taste. There are lots of food I don’t like… I hate cilantro and peppers, and there are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn’t reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture.”

Kardashian added, “My comment wasn’t intended to offend anybody. We all have our own opinions and tastes and I was simply expressing mine.”