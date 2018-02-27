Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Kevin Spacey's U.K. foundation shuts down following sexual misconduct allegations

Associated Press
February 13, 2014. Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" in Los Angeles.

February 13, 2014. Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" in Los Angeles.  (Reuters)

The Kevin Spacey Foundation U.K. has decided to shut down because of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the Academy Award winning actor.

The foundation said on its website Tuesday that its trustees have concluded the work of the foundation "is no longer viable."

The foundation helped identify young artists and provide them with training and resources as they developed careers.

Spacey has strong connections to Britain, where he served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater for 11 years. The theater said in November that it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey.

Police in London said in January they were investigated three allegations of sexual assault against the former "House of Cards" star.

The foundation says it will cease operations Wednesday.