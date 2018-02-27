'Frozen 2' director open to the possibility of Elsa having a female love interest

The director of the 2013 smash hit “Frozen” is leaving the door open for the beloved character to have a romance with a woman in the upcoming sequel.

While no details have been confirmed about the follow up to the film that had children and adults everywhere singing “Let It Go,” director Jennifer Lee is teasing her new movie, “A Wrinkle in Time,” and sharing some details about the Disney princess Elsa's future.

When the film debuted in 2013, fans far and wide perceived LGBT themes in the character, calling the hit song a “coming out” anthem. For those unfamiliar, the story of “Frozen” focuses on a young woman who has hidden her ice powers from the world for years for fear of being seen as different. However, when she finally reveals how powerful she is to the world, it takes the help of her sister to bring her out of exile and discover acceptance in her own kingdom. Since the film’s release, many have latched onto the perceived themes and called for Disney to make Elsa a LGBT character.

When asked point blank by HuffPost if there was potential for Elsa to be revealed as a member of the LGBT community, Lee could neither confirm nor deny, opting instead to leave the issue on the table as a potential for the future.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee told HuffPost. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.”

“Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things,” she continued. “For me ... Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

So far nothing is known about the sequel other than that it has an expected release date for November 27, 2019. The main cast is expected to return but any plot details, including those that would reveal a romantic interest for Elsa, have not yet been released.