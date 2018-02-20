George and Amal Clooney donate $500G to Florida high school survivors' gun control march

George and Amal Clooney announced on Tuesday a $500,000 donation to the “March for Our Lives” demonstration organized by the Florida school shooting survivors expected to take place next month.

The couple made the donation in the name of their 8-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and added their family will be attending the “March for Our Lives” on March 24.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," George Clooney said in a statement, according to Reuters. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.

“Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Five students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., announced on their plans to push for better gun control.

“The ‘March For Our Lives’ is going to be in every major city and we are organizing it so students everywhere can beg for our lives. Because at the end of the day, this isn’t about the red and blue, the GOP and the Democrats, this is about adults and kids,” Cameron Kasky, a junior at the high school, told Fox News Sunday.

The march is a collaboration with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. It’s also one of the several rallies being held in an effort to end gun violence and mass shootings.

George and Amal Clooney have previously made major donations to other causes. The actor and the lawyer previously donated $1 million in August after the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va. They made the donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center.