Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Porn star Stormy Daniels denies affair with Donald Trump

Fox News
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniels who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened. A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his clientâs statement on Jan. 30, 2018. Danielsâ real name is Stephanie Clifford.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniels who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened. A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his clientâs statement on Jan. 30, 2018. Danielsâ real name is Stephanie Clifford.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is now denying that she had an affair with Donald Trump after previously alleging the opposite. 

A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client's statement Tuesday.

Clifford has been on a publicity tour in recent weeks amid news of the alleged 2006 tryst with the president. She is scheduled to appear Tuesday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following Trump's State of the Union address. Her publicist hasn't answered questions about the statement.

Clifford has sought to tell her story before, in 2011 and again during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen previously denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

"These rumors ahve circulated time and again since 2011," he said. "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels." 

In a letter previously obtained by Fox News, Daniels appears to have signed a statement saying that any rumors of a romantic involvement between her and the Trump are false. 

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.