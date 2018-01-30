Porn star Stormy Daniels denies affair with Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is now denying that she had an affair with Donald Trump after previously alleging the opposite.

A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client's statement Tuesday.

Clifford has been on a publicity tour in recent weeks amid news of the alleged 2006 tryst with the president. She is scheduled to appear Tuesday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following Trump's State of the Union address. Her publicist hasn't answered questions about the statement.

Clifford has sought to tell her story before, in 2011 and again during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen previously denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

"These rumors ahve circulated time and again since 2011," he said. "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels."

In a letter previously obtained by Fox News, Daniels appears to have signed a statement saying that any rumors of a romantic involvement between her and the Trump are false.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing it.

