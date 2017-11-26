Nick Lachey wants to 'find some justice' for his employee who was shot in the face

Singer Nick Lachey is making a plea for help in finding the suspect who shot a 27-year-old woman in the face Thursday who works at his sports bar in Cincinnati.

Ellie Richardson, who works as a bartender, had just left the Lachey's sports bar around 3 a.m. in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood when she was walking across the street and was nearly hit by a van, officials told FOX 19.

The driver then got into a verbal argument with Richardson before shooting her in the face, police said.

Richardson had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Ellie sustained injuries to her face and jaw resulting from a shooting that occurred early on Thanksgiving morning," reads a post on a YouCaring page soliciting donations to help with the 27-year-old's medical expenses. "She's in stable condition, but it's still unclear how long she'll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail.

On Saturday, Lachey tweeted a link to the donation page, writing "Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time."

Lachey, who opened the bar in 2015 with his brother and fellow former member of boy band 98 Degrees Drew Lachey, wrote on Friday "Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice."

The brothers' business became part of a reality show called "Lachey's Bar" on A&E Network, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time.

"As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault," Drew Lachey wrote Saturday on Twitter. "If u have any info about it, please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers."

Drew's wife Liam retweeted his message, adding "Please send prayers for our sweet Ellie."

Authorities released surveillance photos of the van that was caught on camera near the scene of the shooting. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with gold-rimmed glasses and a light beard, according to FOX 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 514-352-3040.