David Cassidy suffering from organ failure, surrounded by family

"Partridge Family" star David Cassidy is suffering from multiple organ failure at a Florida hospital, his rep confirmed to several media outlets Saturday.

Cassidy, 67, was admitted to the unidentified facility earlier this week.

A spokesperson told the New York Post that Cassidy was "conscious" and "surrounded by family." His hospitalization was first reported by TMZ.

The New York Daily News, citing Cassidy's rep, reported that the singer's liver and kidney were failing and he needed a transplant.

DAVID CASSIDY REVEALS PRIVATE BATTLE WITH DEMENTIA

In February, Cassidy revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that he was battling dementia after he stuggled to remember song lyrics and fell off the stage at a show in California.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," Cassidy said at the time. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions."

Cassidy has also battled substance abuse issues and went to rehab in 2014.

Click for more from the New York Post.