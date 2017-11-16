TLC's 'What Not to Wear' co-host Stacy London blocked Clinton Kelly on Twitter, he reveals

It appears there's a fashion feud!

On Wednesday, Clinton Kelly shared with his social media followers that his former "What Not to Wear" co-host, Stacy London, had blocked him on Twitter.

"Alllll righty then," he captioned a screen grab showing that he was blocked by the TV personality.

Kelly's followers were shocked by the tweet and immediately started commenting on the message. "The Chew" co-host then responded to a few of the reactions and insisted that this isn't new news.



"Don’t go spreading out-of-context bulls--t," he wrote back to one commenter. "The tea is old, and I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not."

When another follower pointed out that Kelly doesn't follow London on Twitter either, he replied: "Stfu someone tagged us in the same tweet. I don't need attention. I thought it was hilarious. Bye basic random chick."

Kelly has hinted in the past at tensions on the set of "What Not to Wear" -- which aired on TLC from 2003 to 2013 -- between himself and London, 48. "We loved each other and despised each other," he told the Connecticut Post while promoting his book, "I Hate Everyone, Except You." "If she were writing a book, I expect she would say exactly what she thought about me too -- and it would be fine."



The 48-year-old TV personality also told the Austin American Statesman, "We spent so much time together for 10 years... It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences, but it got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.'"



