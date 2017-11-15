'Transparent' writers reportedly working on Season 5 without Jeffrey Tambor

Following allegations of sexual harassment against its star, the writers for Amazon’s “Transparent” are reportedly working on writing Jeffrey Tambor’s character out of Season 5.

According to Deadline, the writers on the award-winning series were working on Season 5 when word dropped that Tambor is being investigated by the network after claims of sexual harassment were made against him. While it’s worth noting that no official word on that investigation has been made public by Amazon, it seems the writers are taking precautions.

As previously reported, the 73-year-old’s former assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes, made claims in a private Facebook post that detailed inappropriate behavior that Tambor allegedly engaged in while she worked with him.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told Fox News in a statement. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other persons I have ever worked with.”

Tambor has garnered numerous awards including Golden Globes, Emmy and SAG trophies for his role as Maura Pfefferman on “Transparent.” Now it seems the writers of the series are preparing for a situation similar to that of Netflix with “House of Cards.”

After numerous men came forward with stories of harassment and predatory behavior about Kevin Spacey, Netflix decided to halt production on its hit series “House of Cards,” ultimately deciding to sever ties with Spacey after people from the production of the series came forward with allegations of their own. Now, the show is hoping to produce one last season, only without its star.

So far, it’s unclear if Amazon will need to present Season 5 without Tambor, and he is currently on board until any official announcement has been made.