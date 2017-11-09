Portia de Rossi says Steven Seagal 'unzipped his leather pants' during audition

Portia de Rossi said on Wednesday she had an uncomfortable encounter with Steven Seagal during an office audition, making her the second actress to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct in the last week.

The 44-year-old actress tweeted that Seagal “unzipped his leather pants” while they were in his office. Rossi was auditioning for a role in the actor’s movie.

“My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants,” she recalled.

“I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type,’” she said.

Ellen DeGeneres, de Rossi’s wife of nine years, tweeted she was “proud of” her wife for opening up about the alleged encounter.

De Rossi is the second actress to accuse Seagal of inappropriate behavior in the last week. “The Good Wife” actress Julianna Margulies recalled when she “squirmed” her way out of being alone with Seagal in a hotel room.

“He made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” Margulies said in an interview Friday on SiriusXM. “I got out of there unscathed. It’s a long story… but I never was raped, and I never was harmed, and I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room.”

She added, “It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you.’ I sort of squirmed my way out.”