Garth Brooks admits to lip syncing at 2017 CMA Awards, fans express outrage

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
NASHVILLE –  Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing during his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The singer, who took home the biggest award of the night for Entertainer of the Year, told Fox News he decision to lip sync was due to his heavy touring schedule.

"Right now we're in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days," Brooks told us. "We've got four days [where] we're doing two shows a day."

The 55-year-old explained it was a last minute decision.

"We decided to lip-sync it because my voice just isn't going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can," he told reporters backstage.

Despite the singer's explanation for saving his voice for his concerts, fans were quick to call him out on Twitter for lip syncing.

Ahead of the show, Brooks said he was "nervous" for the big award announcement of the night. He said he was anxious to hear who would win Entertainer of the Year "because they said my name last year."

"Truth is we're all human you want to hear your name being called," Garth told Fox News on the red carpet.

Nominees for the show's top prize included Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Brooks.

During his acceptance speech, Brooks praised the way country stars were coming together in the wake of recent tragedies, such as the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that claimed the lives of 58 fans.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.