Kevin Spacey on sex harassment allegation from actor: I don't remember

"House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey early Monday responded to sexual harassment allegations dating back to 1986 from "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp, saying he does not remember the alleged encounter.

Rapp said in a report Sunday night that he was 14 years old when actor Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him.

Rapp told Buzzfeed News that in 1986, Spacey, a fellow Broadway actor at the time, invited Rapp to his apartment for a party. Later in the evening, Spacey, then 26, allegedly “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance,” according to the report.

Spacey, early Monday, tweeted that he does not remember the alleged encounter, saying it would have been over 30 years ago.

“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.

Spacey said he has had relationships with both men and women throughout his life and chooses “now to live as a gay man.”

Rapp recalled he pushed Spacey off of him, went to a bathroom and closed the door, thinking: “What is happening?” He told Spacey he had to go home, to which he allegedly asked if he was “sure” he wanted to do that.

Rapp, who came forward less than a month after accusations against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein led to his Hollywood downfall, said he decided to speak out “not to simply air a grievance … but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent.”