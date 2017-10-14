Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney's 'ER' costar accused him of 'blacklisting' her from Hollywood

George Clooney’s former “ER” star claimed the A-list star “helped blacklist” her from Hollywood after she reported being harassed on the set.

Vanessa Marquez, 48, who starred as Nurse Wendy Goldman on the long-running hospital drama for the first three seasons, tweeted Tuesday: “B.S. Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke about harassment on ‘ER.’ ‘Women who don’t play the game lose career.’ I did.”

On Friday, Marquez continued her tweets claiming other “ER” stars were inappropriate to her on set.

“I’ve named them. P---y grabbers: Eriq La Salle, Terence Nightingall. Racial: Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle and Julianna Margulies.”

Marquez elaborated on the alleged harassment after a Twitter user asked her to explain.

“Sexual (p---y grabbing) & racial. Mexican jokes EVERY day. Happened to all the women. They chose 2b victims. I fought!” Marquez tweeted.

Marquez tweeted she complained of the indecent behavior to John Wells, one of the show's executive producer.

Cast members of the television show "ER" pose with their awards for best ensemble of a dramatic television series, February 22, in Los Angeles. From L to R - George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Noah Wyle, and Laura Innes. SAG AWARDS - RP1DRIDAPLAC

George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Noah Wyle and Laura Innes of "ER."  (Reuters)

“Wells was the boss & I 1st reported it to him. His 1st question: Did George do something to u?”

After her run on “ER,” Marquez briefly starred in “Malcolm & Eddie” in 1999.

Clooney, who starred on the hit medical drama from 1994 to 1999, released a statement addressing Marquez’s claims, US Weekly reported.

“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted,” Clooney said. “I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t. “

The accusations followed Clooney slamming Harvey Weinstein this week for his alleged sexual misconduct on a number of women, saying the famed Hollywood producer’s behavior was “indefensible” and “disturbing on a whole lot of levels.” Clooney told the Daily Beast he heard rumors about Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior for years.  