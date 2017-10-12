7 things you didn't know about Emily Ratajkowski

Emily’s parents were skeptical about their daughter growing up to be a model, despite scouts constantly seeking her out as a teenager.

“My mom said ‘no, she’ll be a brain surgeon,'" Emily said in an interview. “At the same time, she always told me never to feel sorry or apologetic or embarrassed by my body, to never apologize for my sexuality."

She signed her first modelling contract with Ford when she was just 14-years-old.