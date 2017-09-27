Lingerie Football League declares they stand for the national anthem

The NFL has caused a stir by allowing players to kneel during the the national anthem, but one league is taking a solid stand against the practice.

The Legends Football League, notorious for women playing the sport in nothing but lingerie, released a video on Tuesday on YouTube titled "LFL | NATIONAL ANTHEM RESPONSE."

The summary reads, "The LFL recognizes everyone's First Amendment right to protest, but our nation's flag and anthem are far too sacred. Too many fellow Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice, so that our flag and anthem continue in all its majesty."

The orginization took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain that it was a response to reactions from fans urging the LFL to comment on the NFL backlash.

"Due to many fans wanting the LFL to make a formal statement as to the controversy sweeping our nation. #Country #Flag #OneNation #Unite"

However, some were not impressed with the video.

The Legends Football League did not return Fox News' request for comment.