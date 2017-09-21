Model reportedly kidnapped as a sex slave will 'expose all' in new book

Kidnapped model Chloe Ayling has revealed she is to tell all about her Black Death sex slave ordeal in a new book.

The British mom was drugged and abducted after being lured to Milan, Italy, for a fake photo shoot in July.

She was eventually released by her captors and revealed some of the shocking details about her time in captivity.

But Ayling has vowed to set the record straight about her sex-trafficking nightmare.

She said: “I am ready to face everything and expose every little detail for the first time.

“Do I seem tough? I am not.

“I have spent days crying and crying over what happened, being in fear for my life, made to believe I would be sold as a sex slave.

“I have been manipulated, drugged, targeted and now, character-assassinated as a liar and attention-seeker.

“I am only human. I want to put this behind me, to move on with my life, to forge a new path for myself that is free from the horrors I have experienced.

“I am not a warrior, or a charity-campaigner but I am a person who is willing to help others who have been in my situation.

“I refuse to be labeled as Chloe Ayling, the kidnapped model anymore. I refuse to be labeled a victim forever.”

Publisher John Blake said: “Chloe’s story is as inspiring and compelling as it is abhorrent.

“She has been through an unimaginable ordeal, but fortunately one with an outcome which allows her to be with us to set the record straight, on this frankly unique story.

“We are extremely pleased that John Blake Books is the publisher to provide the platform.”

The book — titled “Six Days” — is set to be published in spring 2018.

Ayling, a mom of one, says she was taken captive by the “Black Death” group in Italy before being freed six days later.

She told police she was then drugged and stuffed inside a bag before being auctioned on the dark web for £270,000 ($364,000).

She was bizarrely released, with a note from the gang stating it was because “you are a young mother that should have in no circumstances be lured into kidnapping.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.