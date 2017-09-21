Billy Joel concert will boost security in Busch Stadium

After both U2 and Ed Sheeran canceled concerts this past weekend because of security concerns after the Jason Stockley ruling, authorities are doing all they can to make sure tonight`s concert goes smoothly.

Busch Stadium officials say they do have security plans in place to handle various situations that could arise. Specifics are not being made public.

Officials say they have been in frequent communication with law enforcement and they are taking every step necessary to ensure safety of everyone who will be out here tonight.

A series of security meetings always take place before big events at Busch.

Given the fact that protests are still taking place, a few more meetings are being held at the stadium this time around.

This article originally appeared in FOX2now.