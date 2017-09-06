entertainment

Dwayne Johnson meets Michigan boy who used ‘San Andreas’ CPR tips to save drowning brother

Jacob O'Connor, 10, saved his brother from drowning using techniques he learned from watching Dwayne Johnson in "San Andreas."

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met a Michigan boy who is being hailed as a hero for saving his toddler brother from drowning by using skills he learned from watching one of the actor’s films.

Last month, 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor rescued his 2-year-old brother Gavin from the family swimming pool at their home in Roseville, according to MLive Michigan. After spotting him face down in the water, Jacob jumped into action, pulling him out and doing CPR and chest compressions -- like he’d seen Johnson’s character do on his daughter in the 2015 movie “San Andreas.”

In an August 25 Instagram post, Johnson shared Jacob’s story. “I’m so amazed and impressed by this little 10-year-old boy’s heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress,” he wrote. “I now need to shake young Jacob’s hand.”

And Tuesday, Jacob and his family met Johnson on the Vancouver set of his new movie “Skyscraper.” Johnson shared a video to Instagram Tuesday of the encounter.

“He’s such a smart kid,” Johnson said in the clip. “I just want to say so proud of you, such an honor meeting this kid.”

In the post’s caption, he pointed out Jacob’s shirt, which had a photo of Johnson holding his two puppies after saving them from drowning in a pool.

Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ

“Seeing that picture on this boy’s shirt got me in the gut,” he wrote. “This 10 year old kid had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2-year-old brother’s life.”

“I appreciate you buddy -- thank you,” Johnson said. “And I speak on behalf of the world: We’re so proud of you.”

