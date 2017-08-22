'Xena: Warrior Princess' reboot not moving forward at NBC

The long-rumored “Xena: Warrior Princess” reboot is not happening anytime soon -- at least not on NBC.

"Nothing is happening on that right now," NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter regarding "Xena." "We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn't warrant the reboot. I'd never say never on that one because it's such a beloved title, but the current incarnation of it is dead."

The show ran from September 1995 to June 2001 and starred Lucy Lawless as the titular character. Her sidekick, Gabrielle, was played by Renee O’Connor.

O'Connor recently told Fox News she and Lawless have discussed the possibility of rebooting their hit show.

“I would love to revisit these characters again. Obviously, it would be a completely different experience, but I think it would be really interesting if that came up [and] if we could actually play the same characters.”

O'Connor, 46, said the reboot is something the stars are "always willing to do" though she's not sure it's practical.

"In jest, it’s something we would obviously love to do, but it would have to be something realistic to our ages and something that makes sense… We’re both pretty fit, but we’re nothing like we were during the show.”

The reboot at NBC faced several problems along the way. Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach left the reboot in April due to creative differences.

Salke said NBC would be open to a reboot in the future.

"I need someone to come in with a point of view about what they want to do," Salke said.