Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin show off matching tattoos

Paris Jackson just made her bond with her godfather a little stronger with the help of some matching ink. The star posted on social media that she and Macaulay Culkin got matching tattoos.

The model posted an image to her Instagram story over the weekend showing off some new body art alongside her godfather. According to E! News, the design seems to be of an identical spoon that appears on both of their forearms. The 19-year-old model is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who Culkin met at the height of his “Home Alone” fame in 1990. They remained friends with Culkin spending time at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California and starring in the video for “Black or White” at age 11. Today, he’s the godfather of Paris.

Jackson has previously said that she had over 50 tattoos on her body. However, as People notes, this appears to be the first on Culkin’s arm. As a result, the spoon, whose meaning is still shrouded in mystery, has a distinguished place of honor on the 36-year-old’s arm.

This isn’t the first time the duo have been seen hanging out together. Previously, she posted a photo of herself to Instagram painting Culkin’s toenails. Her caption jokingly called him a “hipster.” Culkin, on the other hand, recently made headlines for cleaning up his rockstar look after being photographed on the streets looking clean-shaven and camera-ready.