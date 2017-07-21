'Game of Thrones' Season 7 premiere pirated an astounding 90 million times

The Season 7 premiere of the hit HBO series “The Game of Thrones” was the most watched premiere in HBO history and was also pirated an astonishing 90 million times.

HBO said the series premiere was watched more than 16 million times on all of its platforms across the globe, according to Business Insider.

MUSO, which described itself as the “world’s largest database of metadata on real-time behavior across the piracy market,” said the premiere was pirated more than 90 million times. The company said most of the pirating came from the United States, followed by the United Kingdom.

“‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 episode 1 was streamed 77.9 million times, torrented on public trackers 8.3 million times, directly downloaded 4.9 million times, and torrented on private trackers 500,000 times” Muso said.

"There is no denying that these figures are huge, so they're likely to raise more than a few eyebrows in the mainstream industry, but it's in line with the sort of scale we see across piracy sites and should be looked at objectively,” Andy Chatterley, MUSO co-founder, told Business Insider. “What we're seeing here isn't just P2P torrent downloads but unauthorized streams and every type of piracy around the premiere. This is the total audience picture, which is usually unreported.”

The “Game of Thrones” has been featured multiple times on most-pirated or illegally viewed television shows list.