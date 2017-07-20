'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds grants terminally ill child's wish

Ryan Reynolds has once again proved why he’s one of the world’s most beloved celebrities after he FaceTimed a terminally-ill five-year-old from the set of “Deadpool 2” — and the footage will leave you bawling.

The Canadian actor became a real-life superhero after he gave Daniel Downing a call — a British boy given months to live after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Reynolds recently organized the call between him and the sick youngster, asking him, “How you doing little buddy? Is everything going alright over there?”

Downing positively responds, “Yes, I’ve got loads of toys from my friends” before admitting “I’ve been quite poorly."

The tech-savvy five-year-old then asks the actor to FaceTime and Reynolds is more than happy to oblige.

As soon as Reynolds’ face comes on screen, Daniel’s face lights up before he shows the actor his “Deadpool” T-shirt.

“Oh that’s awesome. You know I’m like the only guy who doesn’t have one of those cool T-shirts, I need to get one of those,” Reynolds tells him.

“Deadpool” became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time last year after it grossed $783 million worldwide.

Reynolds, who seemed slightly shocked he has such a young fan for an R-rated movie, asks Daniel if he’s actually seen the flick.

“Yeah, I’ve seen it loads,” he says, before Reynolds laughs and says, “You’re a little young."

The actor, who happened to be on the set of “Deadpool 2,” explained, to Daniel’s delight what he was doing.

“You know what I am doing right now? I’m filming ‘Deadpool 2.’ I’m about to walk into the set and shoot ‘Deadpool 2,’” Reynolds said.

Daniel’s mom later told a local news outlet Reynolds walked the phone around the entire set in Vancouver, Canada and got all of the camera crew to wave hello.

“[Ryan] had to dash off to film, but that was good, really — Daniel gets tired very quickly. I’m so happy for Daniel,” the proud mom said.

Daniel, who has been given nine months to live at the most, has had a crowd-funding page set up in his name due to the family having to travel over 300kms away to receive palliative care.

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.