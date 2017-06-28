Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock talks insecurities: 'You can always see in another girl something that you wish you had'

Kate Bock has garnered fame as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, but the 24-year-old Canadian pinup admitted to having insecurities over her looks.

“You can always see in another girl something that you wish you had, and I even find it funny: I have model friends and I’ll see them in a certain way, and I’ve always thought like, ‘Oh, she’s so lucky, she has the most amazing, longest legs or the most beautiful eyes’ or whatever it is,” she told Ocean Drive. “And then you end up talking to them and they see something in you. It doesn’t matter who you are; everyone has an insecurity or something they wish was better.”

There were certain models Bock found inspiration from over the years.

Because who doesn't run around in swimsuits on a rainy day??? @si_swimsuit 🌧🌧🌧☂️☂️☂️👙👙👙 A post shared by KATE BOCK (@katebock) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

“Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy — I’m going to name all the blonde, blue-eyed models,” she joked. “But I looked at Sports Illustrated and I still remember thinking they were so beautiful and they got to go to all these exotic places and do Maybelline ads. I remember thinking they were all so glamorous and amazing.”

Bock, who grew up in West Vancouver, was a 12-year-old swimmer when she was spotted by an agent. A week later, she started working with Abercrombie Kids and participating in mall fashion shows. After high school, she moved to Paris where she continued her modeling career.

“Even sometimes now, when my good friends look at a picture they’re like, ‘I can’t picture you doing that. It looks good and you look great, but not like the person that I know or grew up with,’” she explained. “You just kind of slowly, but surely get more comfortable. By now it’s just second nature, but I did not grow up wearing bikinis and practicing any of these poses.”

Exploring San Francisco aka the windiest city (sorry Chicago) 📌📌📌🌉🌉🌉⛵️⛵️⛵️ Anyone have Bay Area recommendations ?? Best food?! A post shared by KATE BOCK (@katebock) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Bock previously told Fox News that when it comes to shooting lingerie and swimsuits, things can get silly on set — even dangerous.

“I’ve just gotten way more comfortable with just, like, humiliating myself,” she said. “Do whatever it takes… dance in crazy situations, or jump, and twist, or roll around. And you really feel like you look like an idiot, but there’s some moment in there that’s captured, and it works.”

“Also, like, posing on cliffs,” added Bock. “You’re like, ‘If I take one step backwards, I probably will die. But let’s do it!’”