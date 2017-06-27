entertainment

Faith

'Duck Dynasty's' Sadie Robertson 'thankful' after 3 men in van follow her

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
 (Graham Meyers)

Sadie Robertson said she was followed by three men in a white van.

The reality star shared the scary encounter on Instagram, revealing she had been followed by three men while she was at the mall and when she went to her car in the parking lot, they were waiting for her.

She does not reveal the rest of the encounter but she thanked God for keeping her safe and sent a message of encouragement to her fans to "not be afraid" in similar situations.

"Tonight was a very frightening night," Robertson wrote Monday night. "I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had been previously been following me in the mall."

She added, "You hear this story all the time... I won't go into the details of mine."

The 20-year-old said the encounter made her remember that "even though we serve a GOOD God...scary things can happen at anytime, because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world."

Despite the scary ordeal, she is "thankful to be able to have joy knowing I'm protected in the shadow of [God's] wing."

She also encouraged her fans to be aware of their surroundings.

"I'm praying for bravery over every person who encounters a situation like the one I did tonight," she concluded.

I smile with joy, peace, and thankfulness tonight before going to bed. Tonight was a very frightening night. I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had previously been following me in the mall.You hear this story all the time... I won't go into the details of mine however I'm very thankful tonight to be writing y'all a message of awareness. Even though we serve a GOOD God let me remind you that scary things can happen at anytime, because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world. First off, I want to encourage you in saying that that's when the promises of the Lord are something we have to truly be so thankful for. Today more than any I'm thankful to be able to have joy knowing I'm protected in the shadow of His wing, I'm thankful my heart is able to have peace before I close my eyes though something got my heart beating pretty fast earlier today, I'm thankful I do not have to fear anything in the world because this world is not my home, I'm thankful for the big picture, and honestly I'm really thankful for good people. For my earthly dad who answered the phone to calm my Spirit, and for my Heavenly Father who sends His Spirit to comfort me. For people like @hillsongunited for the words of their songs that I had embedded in my brain when thoughts of fear were wanting to take over. This may sound foreign to you, and if it is don't feel to lost... I hope some of my videos on YouTube can answer some questions. You can have that same thankfulness and protection. Secondly, I want to encourage everyone to be aware of your surroundings. We hear this a lot, but then we also snap chat a lot if ya know what I mean. We aren't necessarily the most aware of our surroundings generation, but a minute of not paying attention tonight could of created a whole different life for me. Be aware, always be in prayer, trust your "weird feelings" (Spirit Checks), and call your accountability ALWAYS no matter how sure you are of the situation. We all need help every now and then... don't be afraid to ask. I'm praying for bravery over every person who encounters a situation like the one I did tonight.

