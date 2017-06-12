entertainment

Christina El Moussa steps out with new man

Christina El Moussa steps out with Orange Country businessman, Doug on June 9, 2017.

Christina El Moussa couldn't help but smile as she and her new man were caught on a date.

The "Flip or Flop" star stepped out hand-in-hand with her rumored new beau, an Orange Country businessman named Doug.

According to ET, the lovebirds have known each other for a decade and they dated before El Moussa married her soon-to-be ex-husband Tarek.

"It's new. They've been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks," a source told ET.

Since Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their split, the mom-of-two has been linked to Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson and family friend and contractor Gary Anderson. 

