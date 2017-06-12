Couples
Christina El Moussa steps out with new man
Christina El Moussa couldn't help but smile as she and her new man were caught on a date.
The "Flip or Flop" star stepped out hand-in-hand with her rumored new beau, an Orange Country businessman named Doug.
According to ET, the lovebirds have known each other for a decade and they dated before El Moussa married her soon-to-be ex-husband Tarek.
"It's new. They've been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks," a source told ET.
Since Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their split, the mom-of-two has been linked to Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson and family friend and contractor Gary Anderson.