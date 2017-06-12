Christina El Moussa steps out with new man

Christina El Moussa couldn't help but smile as she and her new man were caught on a date.

The "Flip or Flop" star stepped out hand-in-hand with her rumored new beau, an Orange Country businessman named Doug.

According to ET, the lovebirds have known each other for a decade and they dated before El Moussa married her soon-to-be ex-husband Tarek.

"It's new. They've been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks," a source told ET.

Since Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their split, the mom-of-two has been linked to Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson and family friend and contractor Gary Anderson.