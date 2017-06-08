Cosby arrives with star support for day four of trial, jury may hear taped deposition

Bill Cosby arrived for the fourth day of his sexual assault trial with the support of his fellow actors and comedians Joe Torry and Lewis Dix.

On Wednesday, actress Sheila Frazier and her hairstylist husband, John Atchison, arrived with Cosby. Earlier in the week, Cosby was supported by Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on "The Cosby Show." Cosby's wife Camille has not appeared in court alongside her husband.

Prosecutors are expected to show jurors Thursday an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

The bulk of Wednesday's session was taken up by the defense's cross-examination of primary accuser Andrea Constand. She says Cosby fondled her breasts and genitals after drugging her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Cosby's lawyers scoured Constand's police statements for inconsistencies and her phone records for evidence she'd continued to interact with him.

Constand's mother, Gianna, also testified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.