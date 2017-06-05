Ariana Grande receives apology from critic Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has changed his tune.

The outspoken "Good Morning Britain" host previously criticized Ariana Grande on Twitter after the pop singer returned to the United States instead of visiting with victims of the attack outside of her Manchester show two weeks ago.

After Grande's all-star benefit concert for the victims on Sunday, she won over Morgan.

The 23-year-old Grande visited injured fans in the hospital last week before Sunday's One Love Manchester concert. Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and others at the concert that raised more than $13 million for a relief fund.

Morgan tweeted during the concert that he misjudged Grande and apologized. He added, "You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.