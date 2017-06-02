Hustler's Larry Flynt explains braless American flag hijab anniversary cover

Hustler honcho Larry Flynt is jumping to the defense of the magazine's 43rd anniversary issue.

The controversial cover features a woman wearing an American flag hijab that is pulled up to reveal part of her bare breast with the words "Freedom First" at the bottom.

"The Hustler Anniversary Issue is an irreverent political statement against the taboos of repression," Flynt told Fox News.

A hijab is worn by some Muslim women to cover their hair and is a symbol of modesty.

This is hardly the first time Huster has faced controversy coming under fire. The magazine infamously features a close-up of a woman's bikini area wearing an American flag bikini bottom.