Burt Reynolds on 'Smokey and the Bandit' co-star Sally Field: 'She is talented and sexy'

“Smokey and the Bandit” became a sensation when it hit theaters in 1977, but Burt Reynolds revealed that things could have been completely different without his leading lady.

The 81-year-old actor told Closer Weekly that while he wanted Sally Field to star alongside him, the studio initially said no.

“I was told she was not sexy — she was the Flying Nun,” he recalled. “Trust me, talent is sexy. She is talented and sexy.”

Fortunately for Reynolds, the now 70-year-old actress not only appeared in the car-chase comedy, but the film raced to the top of the box office, even beating “Star Wars.”

“Smokey and the Bandit” continues to be a fan favorite 40 years later.

“It stands the test of time — it’s a funny picture,” said Reynolds, who also gave much of the credit to the film’s success to his beloved co-star.

“I fell in 'like' with Sally,” he said.

