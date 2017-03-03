Patrick Stewart applying for U.S. citizenship to 'fight' Trump

Patrick Stewart has applied for U.S. citizenship in order to join the fight against President Donald Trump.

The British actor, who is married to American singer Sunny Ozell, explained his decision on "The View" Thursday.

"I'm not a [U.S.] citizen," the 76-year-old said. "However, there is, maybe it's the only good thing, as the result of this election: I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too."

Stewart said his friends in Washington encouraged him to apply for citizenship.

"All of my friends in Washington said, 'There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose,'" he explained.

He also recounted a recent trip to American's capital saying it was "the worst night's sleep for years and years and years" because he was sleeping so close to Trump.

Stewart recently spoke with Fox News about his decision to retire from the "X-Men' franchise." He plays mutant leader Charles Xavier.

"I realized there will be no more perfect time to say au revoir, adios, goodbye to this franchise than this, I’m very content," he told us.