Lisa Kudrow confirms there was a secret 'Friends' reunion

While fans have been anxiously awaiting a full "Friends" reunion, the stars went and had a secret get-together.



Lisa Kudrow -- who played Phoebe Buffay in the series from 1994-2004 — revealed that the stars of the beloved sitcom did recently reunite. "We have convened," the 53-year-old actress told "Today's" Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. "Privately. For dinner."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Jokingly Disses Vanessa Bayer's Rachel Green Impression on "Saturday Night Live"

Kudrow added that the reunion with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry was full of joy. "It was really fun! We had such a good time," she said. "It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop."

The "Table 19" star admitted that it was a little mean to not let fans know of their meet-up sooner. "If we don't tell you that one's coming, and then it doesn't happen, you have no reason to be disappointed," she explained of keeping the dinner a secret. "I'm managing expectations."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Reveals She 'Can't Help' Watching "Friends" Reruns, Says the Cast Didn't Like the Theme Song

Kudrow also reminisced about playing Phoebe, but wasn't too keen on a "Friends" revival. "I don't see it happening. What would it be about?" she noted. "The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch?"

Apparently, just getting the entire cast to dinner is quite a feat. In April 2014, Cox told David Letterman on "The Late Show" that she'd been trying to get the group together for years. "It's not gonna happen," she said of a possible reunion. "There's six friends and I've been trying to put a cast dinner together for 10 years. It doesn't happen."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, nearly all of the cast, with the exception of Perry, reunited for the NBC special, "Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute," and Aniston looked back on her time playing Rachel Green on the series. "We experienced friendship, family, heartbreak, babies — everything together," the 48-year-old actress recalled. "We also sort of had a wonderful experience with the world loving us as well. They connected with us."

