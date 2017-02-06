Arnold Schwarzenegger on Trump: I wanted to 'smash his face'

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t backing down from his public feud with President Donald Trump.

The 69-year-old former California governor and current host of “The Celebrity Apprentice” responded to Trump’s tweets last month about the reality show’s low ratings.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour,” said Schwarzenegger to Men's Journal. “I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting a go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table.’”

“And then I think, ‘We can’t do that, either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot,’” he added.

Schwarzenegger also took to Twitter and posted a video where he challenged Trump to “work for all of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

“I think people really reacted well to that response,” Schwarzenegger told the magazine of his video. “I sound more presidential and more diplomatic and more elder-statesman — that’s exactly the way Donald should be.”

Last week, Trump said "The Apprentice" has been a "total disaster" since the Austrian-born took over. Trump said during the National Prayer Breakfast that we should pray for a rise in ratings.



Schwarzenegger fired back, suggesting he and Trump should switch jobs “so people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

On Friday, Trump tweeted Schwarzenegger “did a really bad job as governor of California” and “is even worse” as the host of “The Apprentice.”