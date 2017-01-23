Madonna says speech at women's rally 'taken wildly out of context'

Madonna defended her fiery speech about President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying her words were “taken wildly out of context.”

The singer directed her anger at Trump during a speech at the Women’s March in Washington on Sunday. She told the crowd that she had at times been angry after the election and had thought "an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

Madonna took to Instagram to try to clarify what she was trying to say. She said she was attempting to express there are two ways to respond to Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change "with love."

Madonna wrote that she doesn't promote violence and people should listen to her speech "in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

Madonna’s speech contained numerous vulgar words, including dropping an f-bomb before giving some “advice” to Trump.

"It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end," the award-winning singer said.

"Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end," Madonna said.

Later, she performed two of her hits, "Express Yourself" and "Human Nature." During the latter, she led the crowd in a chant of "I'M NOT YOUR BITCH!"

A range of other performers and activists, including singers Alicia Keyes and Janelle Monae, trans advocate and writer Janet Mock, and filmmaker Michael Moore, also appeared onstage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.