Kendra Wilkinson’s airplane partying almost led to punches.

“I almost got in a fight with this woman on a plane. We’re coming back from Vegas, it was a 45-minute flight — we’re a little drunk,” the reality star said in an interview posted on TMZ that was conducted as she left LAX Airport.

Wilkinson, who appeared to still be tipsy in the video, says she was taking shots of tequila with another passenger on the plane, when a woman in back of them got upset at their loudness. Or, as Wilkinson put it, she “was jealous as f–k that she couldn’t party with us.”

Thankfully, they walked off the plane without a physical confrontation.

Wilkinson has a 7-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, but was solo as she left the airport.

Wilkinson’s reps didn’t immediately get back to us with comment, but Wilkinson herself did reply on Twitter: “I was f–ked up."

